    Naval Integration in Practice: Marine Reservist earns Navy Surface Warfare Insignia Aboard USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 1 of 3]

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA (March 7, 2023) – U.S. Marine Sgt. Steven Ramos assigned to Task Force 51/5’s Deployable Joint Command and Control (DJC2) sets up a Starlink satellite on the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) on March 7. Ramos earned the insignia while underway with the Puller. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support CENTCOM, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 05:54
    Photo ID: 7672272
    VIRIN: 230307-A-UV848-058
    Resolution: 5242x3574
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Integration in Practice: Marine Reservist earns Navy Surface Warfare Insignia Aboard USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DJC2
    Navy
    Marines
    USS Puller
    TF51/5

