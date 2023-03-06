Naval Integration in Practice: Marine Reservist earns Navy Surface Warfare Insignia Aboard USS Lewis B. Puller

MANAMA (March 7, 2023) – U.S. Marine Sgt. Steven Ramos assigned to Task Force 51/5’s Deployable Joint Command and Control (DJC2) sets up a Starlink satellite on the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) on March 7. Ramos earned the insignia while underway with the Puller. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support CENTCOM, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.
