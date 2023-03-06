The U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye hands over DoD field hospital to Turkish Government’s Ministry of Health

Ambassador Jeffry Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, departs the field hospital on the grounds of Mustafa Kemal University in Serinyol, Hatay, Türkiye, March 7, 2023. Ambassador Flake visited Hatay to officially handover the field hospital on the grounds of Mustafa Kemal University to the Turkish Government's Ministry of Health on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to 39th Air Base Wing and Task Force 61/2 were tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

