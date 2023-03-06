Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye hands over DoD field hospital to Turkish Government’s Ministry of Health [Image 16 of 18]

    The U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye hands over DoD field hospital to Turkish Government’s Ministry of Health

    SERINYOL, 31, TURKEY

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Arif Çetin, Türkiye’s Ministry of Health deputy director general of EU and Foreign Affairs, speaks to media outlets at the field hospital on the grounds of Mustafa Kemal University in Serinyol, Hatay, Türkiye, March 7, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to 39th Air Base Wing and Task Force 61/2 were tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes. On March 7, Ambassador Flake, officially handed over the field hospital on the grounds of Mustafa Kemal University to the Turkish Government's Ministry of Health on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 05:55
    Photo ID: 7672227
    VIRIN: 230307-F-DR389-1303
    Resolution: 2700x1796
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SERINYOL, 31, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye hands over DoD field hospital to Turkish Government’s Ministry of Health [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Earthquake
    EMEDS
    Humanitarian Aid
    Türkiye
    TürkiyeHADR
    Hatay

