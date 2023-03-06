Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Personnel Conducts a Cleanup in Saikai City [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAS Personnel Conducts a Cleanup in Saikai City

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Sasebo-area commands walk through Saikaibashi Park during a clean-up event at Saikaibashi Park in Saikai, Japan Mar. 9, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

