Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Chrishauna Muna, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), picks up litter during a clean-up event at Saikaibashi Park in Saikai, Japan Mar. 9, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 00:52
|Photo ID:
|7671962
|VIRIN:
|230309-N-WS494-1052
|Resolution:
|6363x4247
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Personnel Conducts a Cleanup in Saikai City [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
