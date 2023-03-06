Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Personnel Conducts a Cleanup in Saikai City [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAS Personnel Conducts a Cleanup in Saikai City

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Chrishauna Muna, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), picks up litter during a clean-up event at Saikaibashi Park in Saikai, Japan Mar. 9, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

