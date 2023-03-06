230307-N-ML137-1098 HONOPU VALLEY, Hawai‘i (March 7, 2023) Dr. André Raine, science director for Archipelago Research and Conservation, right, speaks with Capt. Brett Stevenson, commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, left, and Brooke McFarland, natural resources director for PMRF, about the artificial seabird burrows in Honopu Valley for a Kaua‘i seabird environmental conservation project during a site tour. This and other environmental conservation projects are being funded by the Department of Defense Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program, which funds federal, state, nonprofit, and private conservation organizations that help combat encroachment that can limit or restrict military training, testing, and operations. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.08.2023 19:06 Photo ID: 7671523 VIRIN: 230307-N-ML137-1098 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.22 MB Location: HONOPU VALLEY, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Conducts Seabird Colony Site Tour in Honopu Valley [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.