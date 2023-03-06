Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Conducts Seabird Colony Site Tour in Honopu Valley

230307-N-ML137-1031 HONOPU VALLEY, Hawai‘i (March 7, 2023) Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, is working proactively with Archipelago Research and Conservation to implement environmental conservation projects at an important breeding colony site within Kaua‘i’s remote Honopu Valley. The project includes a landscape-level predator controlled fence, placement of artificial burrows, monitoring of colony productivity, predator and invasive species removal, and a native plant restoration component to sustain a healthy ecosystem. This and other environmental conservation projects are being funded by the Department of Defense Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program, which funds federal, state, nonprofit, and private conservation organizations that help combat encroachment that can limit or restrict military training, testing, and operations. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

