    CDRUSINDOPACOM attends the 2023 POST Conference [Image 4 of 6]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM attends the 2023 POST Conference

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command     

    HONOLULU (March 6, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during the 2023 Pacific Operational Science & Technology (POST) Conference. This premier event hosts the Indo-Pacific’s foremost experts in science, technology, and security who gather to better understand and address the critical issues and challenges of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 18:53
    Photo ID: 7671517
    VIRIN: 230306-N-XC372-1378
    Resolution: 5684x3197
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM attends the 2023 POST Conference [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anthony J. Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM
    U.S. Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)
    Admiral John Aquilino
    POST23
    Pacific Operational Science and Technology

