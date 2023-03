CDRUSINDOPACOM attends the 2023 POST Conference

HONOLULU (March 6, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during the 2023 Pacific Operational Science & Technology (POST) Conference. This premier event hosts the Indo-Pacific’s foremost experts in science, technology, and security who gather to better understand and address the critical issues and challenges of the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US