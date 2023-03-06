Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAMAT Successfully Completes Two-Week Medical Mission in Guyana [Image 4 of 4]

    LAMAT Successfully Completes Two-Week Medical Mission in Guyana

    GUYANA

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Jason Bingham, General Surgeon, operates alongside a Guyanese surgeon at West Demerara Regional Hospital, Georgetown, Guyana, Feb. 27, 2023. U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) has recently completed a successful two-week medical mission in Guyana as part of operation Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 12:03
    Photo ID: 7670611
    VIRIN: 230227-F-E1216-1446
    Resolution: 4204x3857
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: GY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT Successfully Completes Two-Week Medical Mission in Guyana [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    LAMAT23

