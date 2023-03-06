U.S. Army Maj. Jason Bingham, General Surgeon, operates alongside a Guyanese surgeon at West Demerara Regional Hospital, Georgetown, Guyana, Feb. 27, 2023. U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) has recently completed a successful two-week medical mission in Guyana as part of operation Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT).
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2023 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7670611
|VIRIN:
|230227-F-E1216-1446
|Resolution:
|4204x3857
|Size:
|9.14 MB
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT Successfully Completes Two-Week Medical Mission in Guyana [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LAMAT Successfully Completes Two-Week Medical Mission in Guyana
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT