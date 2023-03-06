LAMAT Successfully Completes Two-Week Medical Mission in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) has completed a successful two-week medical mission in Guyana as part of operation Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT).



In partnership with Guyana’s Ministry of Health, the LAMAT team worked alongside medical and dental professionals at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Diamond Hospital, and West Demerara Regional Hospital from February 20 to March 3.



During this two-week period, the LAMAT team performed 98 surgeries, saw 273 dental patients, and 87 emergency room patients.



“It was an incredibly rewarding opportunity to work with the Guyanese medical professionals over the last two weeks,” said Lt. Col. Katherine Hetz, a surgeon with the LAMAT team. “They are incredible in the craft with the resources available, and I will never forget this experience.”



In addition to providing patient care, the LAMAT team repaired x-ray machines and other medical equipment at Diamond Hospital and West Demerara Regional Hospital. The team also provided the medicines and supplies necessary for the operations and donated surplus supplies to the hospitals. Approximately $230,000 US dollars in supplies were donated to medical facilities.



“Our time in Guyana was extremely gratifying, and we appreciate the relationships established and fostered during our engagements,” said Lt. Col. Gentry Mobley, LAMAT Mission Commander. “Everyone we have interacted with has been incredible… the medical professionals, Ministry of Health representatives, transportation staff, hotel and service providers, thank you, we were thrilled to engage with you.”



The LAMAT mission, as part of USSOUTHCOM’s Enduring Promise initiative, is a joint U.S. Air Force and Army operation composed of 29 medical professionals and their support staff. The team operated in Suriname previously and will proceed to St. Lucia for the final portion of the mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 22:30 Story ID: 439901 Location: LC Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAMAT Successfully Completes Two-Week Medical Mission in Guyana, by Capt. Leah Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.