230307-N-SN516-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Machinist’s Mate Mark Compean, from San Antonio, provides instruction on inspecting the emergency escape breathing device (EEBD) during a mass egress drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 18:04
|Photo ID:
|7668833
|VIRIN:
|230307-N-SN516-1021
|Resolution:
|5497x3665
|Size:
|924.07 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur Egress Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
