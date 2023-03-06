Decatur Security Reaction Force Training

230307-N-SN516-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Master-At-Arms 1st Class Pat Moore, from Honolulu, teaches self-defense training during a security reaction force basics course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

