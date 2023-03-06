Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former 142nd Wing Commander Promoted to Brigadier General

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (left), watches as Col. David Unruh is pinned to the rank of Brig. Gen. by his wife and father during his promotion ceremony at the Oregon National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Major General George White Building, on March 4, 2023. Stencel served at the presiding officer for the ceremony as Brig. Gen. Unruh will assume the role as Assistant Adjutant General-Air, for the Oregon Air National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer, Oregon National Guard JFHQ Public Affairs)

    This work, Former 142nd Wing Commander Promoted to Brigadier General, by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

