Former 142nd Wing Commander promoted to Brigadier General

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (left), watches as Col. David Unruh is pinned to the rank of Brig. Gen. by his wife and father during his promotion ceremony at the Oregon National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Major General George White Building, on March 4, 2023. Stencel served at the presiding officer for the ceremony as Brig. Gen. Unruh will assume the role as Assistant Adjutant General-Air, for the Oregon Air National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer, Oregon National Guard JFHQ Public Affairs)

