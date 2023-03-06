Former 142nd Wing Commander promoted to Brigadier General

Photo By Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (left), watches...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (left), watches as Col. David Unruh is pinned to the rank of Brig. Gen. by his wife and father during his promotion ceremony at the Oregon National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Major General George White Building, on March 4, 2023. Stencel served at the presiding officer for the ceremony as Brig. Gen. Unruh will assume the role as Assistant Adjutant General-Air, for the Oregon Air National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer, Oregon National Guard JFHQ Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon National Guard has promoted Col. David N. Unruh, former 142nd Wing Commander, to the rank of Brigadier General during a promotion ceremony held at the Major General George White Joint Force Headquarters in Salem, Oregon, March 4 2023. Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, served as the presiding officer for the event, which included Unruh’s friends and family in attendance.



As he leaves the Retired Reserve, Unruh will serve as the Assistant Adjutant General-Air for the Oregon Air National Guard, taking over the position formerly held by Brig. Gen. Mark Crosby, who will transition into retirement in April.



After his official pinning to Brig. Gen., Unruh offered his appreciation to serve again in the Oregon National Guard during remarks to those in attendance.



“Thank you to my friends, my family, to my colleagues, my leaders…for this opportunity, said Unruh. “I do not take it lightly, and I look forward to serving.”



Brig. Gen. Unruh brings more than 20 years of strategic and operational experience to this new assignment, having previously served as 142nd Wing Commander, 142nd Operations Group Commander, and the Director of Air National Guard Forces for Air Combat Command.



In addition to his vast military experience, Unruh holds numerous advanced degrees, including a Doctorate of Jurisprudence, Doctorate of Philosophy, Doctorate of Theology, Master of Arts in Church History, and a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Science.

Maj. Gen. Stencel highlighted Unruh’s unprecedented experience in his military and civilian life as a key component that makes him uniquely qualified to lead in this new position.



“The breadth of that experience teaches you how to think, how to collect your thoughts, and how to make huge contributions and mentor folks,” said Stencel. “It helps you be a better officer and a better leader.”



Brig. Gen. Unruh first joined the U.S. Air Force in March 1997, and has deployed in support of contingency operations throughout the world, most recently in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.