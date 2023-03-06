Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO Visits Buckley SFB [Image 8 of 8]

    CSO Visits Buckley SFB

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Chief Master Sgt. Charles Shurchay, senior enlisted leader of Space Base Delta 2, and Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, salute an aircraft as it departs the Denver International Airport, Colo., Mar. 5, 2023. The distinguished visitors on the aircraft visited Buckley Space Force Base to meet with Airmen and Guardians and learn about recent events affecting Space Delta 4 and the Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    This work, CSO Visits Buckley SFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Denver
    CSO
    Space Force
    Space Delta 4

