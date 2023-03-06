Chief Master Sgt. Charles Shurchay, senior enlisted leader of Space Base Delta 2, and Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, salute an aircraft as it departs the Denver International Airport, Colo., Mar. 5, 2023. The distinguished visitors on the aircraft visited Buckley Space Force Base to meet with Airmen and Guardians and learn about recent events affecting Space Delta 4 and the Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 17:54 Photo ID: 7668789 VIRIN: 230305-X-YW354-1168 Resolution: 5529x3679 Size: 610.54 KB Location: DENVER, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO Visits Buckley SFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.