    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Col. Miguel Cruz, Space Delta 4 commander, briefs Congressman Mike Turner and Congressman Richard Larsen before they enter the restricted area at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Mar. 5, 2023. Turner and Larsen visited Space Delta 4 to learn more about recent unit events and meet with the Airmen and Guardians currently manning the largest Space Delta in the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    This work, CSO Visits Buckley SFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Congressman
    CSO
    Space Force
    Space Delta 4

