    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts VBSS Drill with JMSDF [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts VBSS Drill with JMSDF

    JAPAN

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2023) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fast rope to the flight deck of JS Osumi (LST-4001) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) from a UH-1Y Huey helicopter from 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) as part of Exercise Iron Fist. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the JMSDF. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 01:40
    Photo ID: 7662494
    VIRIN: 230304-N-IO312-1327
    Resolution: 5404x3603
    Size: 911.33 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts VBSS Drill with JMSDF [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    USS Green Bay
    JMSDF
    Scout Sniper
    Iron Fist
    USS America

