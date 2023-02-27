USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts VBSS Drill with JMSDF

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2023) The amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) transits the Philippine Sea during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and JS Osumi (LST-4001) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) as part of Exercise Iron Fist. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the JMSDF. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

