Sliced with surgical grace… Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton recognized the 152nd anniversary of the Navy Medical Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony and congratulatory greetings from other Navy Medicine corps chiefs, May, 3, 2023. In providing patient-centered care at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, Medical Corps officers engage in such specialties as; anesthesiology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, neurology, and dermatology. Subspecialties include working with mental health, OB/GYN, occupational medicine, otorhinolaryngology (Ears, Nose, and Throat clinic), ophthalmology, orthopedic, pediatrics and radiology (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7662292
|VIRIN:
|230303-N-HU933-448
|Resolution:
|3503x3797
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton
