    Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Sliced with surgical grace… Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton recognized the 152nd anniversary of the Navy Medical Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony and congratulatory greetings from other Navy Medicine corps chiefs, May, 3, 2023. In providing patient-centered care at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, Medical Corps officers engage in such specialties as; anesthesiology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, neurology, and dermatology. Subspecialties include working with mental health, OB/GYN, occupational medicine, otorhinolaryngology (Ears, Nose, and Throat clinic), ophthalmology, orthopedic, pediatrics and radiology (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:27
    VIRIN: 230303-N-HU933-448
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Corps
    DHA
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton

