Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton

Sliced with surgical grace… Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton recognized the 152nd anniversary of the Navy Medical Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony and congratulatory greetings from other Navy Medicine corps chiefs, May, 3, 2023. In providing patient-centered care at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, Medical Corps officers engage in such specialties as; anesthesiology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, neurology, and dermatology. Subspecialties include working with mental health, OB/GYN, occupational medicine, otorhinolaryngology (Ears, Nose, and Throat clinic), ophthalmology, orthopedic, pediatrics and radiology (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

