Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Core gathering of corps… As part of the tradition of recognizing the Navy Medical Corps 152nd anniversary, May 3, 2023, congratulatory letters from Navy Medicine Dental Corps, Civilian Corps, Hospital Corps, Medical Service Corps and Nurse Corps directors were read by representatives of each distinct entity as was well-wishes by Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, Medical Corps chief (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:27
    Photo ID: 7662291
    VIRIN: 230303-N-HU933-441
    Resolution: 5835x3484
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton
    Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Medical Corps 152nd Anniversary celebrated at NMRTC Bremerton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Corps
    DHA
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT