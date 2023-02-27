Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) [Image 3 of 5]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Finn arrives from Naval Base San Diego to CFAY, becoming the latest forward-deployed asset in the U.S. 7th Fleet. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaleb J. Sarten)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    USS John Finn joins Task Force 71 in Japan

    TAGS

    US 7th Fleet
    FDNF
    CFAY
    CTF 70
    CNRJ
    USS John Finn

