USS John Finn (DDG 113) Arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2023) Family members of Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) cheer as Finn arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Finn arrives from Naval Base San Diego to CFAY, becoming the latest forward-deployed asset in the U.S. 7th Fleet. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaleb J. Sarten)
USS John Finn joins Task Force 71 in Japan
