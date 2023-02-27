USS John Finn (DDG 113) Arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2023) Family members of Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) cheer as Finn arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Finn arrives from Naval Base San Diego to CFAY, becoming the latest forward-deployed asset in the U.S. 7th Fleet. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaleb J. Sarten)

