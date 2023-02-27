Netherland athletes march forward to present their flag during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. on Mar. 3, 2023. Marine Corps Trials is an annual adaptive sports competition that promotes a competitive warrior spirit, builds camaraderie and provides a venue to select participants for the 2023 DoD Warrior Games in June. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Knowles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 21:38 Photo ID: 7662257 VIRIN: 230303-M-FG738-0234 Resolution: 4367x2911 Size: 1.89 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.