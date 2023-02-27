Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Marine Corps Trials - Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    2023 Marine Corps Trials - Opening Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    International athletes stand at attention during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. on Mar. 3, 2023. Marine Corps Trials is an annual adaptive sports competition that promotes a competitive warrior spirit, builds camaraderie and provides a venue to select participants for the 2023 DoD Warrior Games in June. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 21:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
