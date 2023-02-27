2023 Marine Corps Trials - Opening Ceremony

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Mack with Wounded Warrior Regiment gives a speech during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials in Camp Pendleton, Calif. on Mar. 3, 2023. Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)

