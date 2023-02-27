Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Marine Corps Trials - Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    2023 Marine Corps Trials - Opening Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis French 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Bret Hyla with Wounded Warrior Regiment gives a speech during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials in Camp Pendleton, Calif. on Mar. 3, 2023. Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 20:39
    Photo ID: 7662243
    VIRIN: 230303-M-FJ221-1226
    Resolution: 5806x3863
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Opening Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

