U.S. Marine Corps Col. Bret Hyla with Wounded Warrior Regiment gives a speech during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials in Camp Pendleton, Calif. on Mar. 3, 2023. Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 20:39
|Photo ID:
|7662243
|VIRIN:
|230303-M-FJ221-1226
|Resolution:
|5806x3863
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Opening Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
