    1st ANGLICO’s 72nd Anniversary Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    1st ANGLICO’s 72nd Anniversary Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Macie Ross 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines and veteran service members from 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, listen as the 1st Air Naval Gunfire Company commanding officer gives a speech during a rededication ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2023. The celebration of a unit’s lineage is a time-honored tradition where the battle colors are rededicated, reaffirming to those past and present, the significant sacrifices 1st ANGLICO has made for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Macie Ross)

