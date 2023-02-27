U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Morris M. Sharber, the commanding officer of 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Reginald Owens, a former member of 1st ANGLICO, fasten streamers to the battle colors during a rededication ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2023. The celebration of a unit’s lineage is a time-honored tradition where the battle colors are rededicated, reaffirming to those past and present, the significant sacrifices 1st ANGLICO has made for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Macie Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 19:47 Photo ID: 7662152 VIRIN: 230303-M-CS390-293 Resolution: 4628x3085 Size: 7.69 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st ANGLICO’s 72nd Anniversary Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Macie Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.