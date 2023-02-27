Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School

Former Ft. Osage High School band student Musician 1st Class Jordyn Rueda, works with clarinet students at Ft. Osage High School in Independence, Miss. Rueda and nine other Navy Band musicians worked with students at her former school, providing professional instruction and guidance as part of the band’s music education outreach commitment. By mentoring young musicians across the country, the Navy Band represents the professionalism of all U.S. Navy Sailors serving around the globe, and provides students with opportunities to consider future career paths in naval service.

