Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School

Chief Musician Joshua Arvizu, from DeRidder, La., shows an oboe student how to repair her instrument at Ft. Osage High School in Independence, Miss. Arvizu and nine other musicians from the Navy Band visited the former school of their colleague, Musician 1st Class Jordyn Rueda while on the band’s 2023 national tour, providing professional instruction and guidance as part of the band’s music education outreach commitment. By mentoring young musicians across the country, the Navy Band represents the professionalism of all U.S. Navy Sailors serving around the globe, and provides students with opportunities to consider future career paths in naval service.

