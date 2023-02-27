Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School [Image 2 of 7]

    Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School

    INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Joshua Arvizu, from DeRidder, La., shows an oboe student how to repair her instrument at Ft. Osage High School in Independence, Miss. Arvizu and nine other musicians from the Navy Band visited the former school of their colleague, Musician 1st Class Jordyn Rueda while on the band’s 2023 national tour, providing professional instruction and guidance as part of the band’s music education outreach commitment. By mentoring young musicians across the country, the Navy Band represents the professionalism of all U.S. Navy Sailors serving around the globe, and provides students with opportunities to consider future career paths in naval service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 17:11
    Photo ID: 7661958
    VIRIN: 230303-N-OA196-1004
    Resolution: 5787x3850
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: INDEPENDENCE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School
    Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School
    Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School
    Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School
    Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School
    Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School
    Navy Band musician returns home to Ft. Osage High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Education Outreach
    Navy Music
    National Tour
    Ft. Osage High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT