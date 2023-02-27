Medal of Honor ceremony in honor of retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis

President Joseph Biden prepares to bestow the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2023. Col. Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, on June 17-18, 1965. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

Date Taken: 03.03.2023
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US