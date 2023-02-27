Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal of Honor ceremony in honor of retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis [Image 2 of 3]

    Medal of Honor ceremony in honor of retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    President Joseph Biden prepares to bestow the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Paris D. Davis during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2023. Col. Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam, on June 17-18, 1965. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 17:12
    Photo ID: 7661955
    VIRIN: 230303-A-AJ780-110
    Resolution: 5071x3381
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OH, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor ceremony in honor of retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis [Image 3 of 3], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medal of Honor ceremony in honor of retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis
    Medal of Honor ceremony in honor of retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis
    Medal of Honor ceremony in honor of retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    White House
    Vietnam
    Special Forces
    Bernardo Fuller
    Paris Davis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT