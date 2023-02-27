Military Working Dog Handler Competition Awards Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Jody Brown, Public Health Command Atlantic commander, presents Cpl. Nathaniel Hudson and MWD Gert, both assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, 16th Military Police Brigade, with an Army Commendation Medal for best Narcotics MWD for the Military Working Dog Handler Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 3, 2023. Narcotics dogs are used to keep military bases and personnel safe by deterring drug trafficking and other criminal activity. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

