Military Working Dog Handler Competition Awards Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Jody Brown, Public Health Command Atlantic commander, presents Sgt. Martin Daniels and MWD Arkansas, both assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, 16th Military Police Brigade, with an Army Commendation Medal for best Explosives MWD for the Military Working Dog Handler Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 3, 2023. Explosive dogs are trained to detect the presence of explosives by scent and search for explosives in areas that are inaccessible or dangerous for military personnel. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

