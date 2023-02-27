Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Handler Competition Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Military Working Dog Handler Competition Awards Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Jody Brown, Public Health Command Atlantic commander, presents Sgt. Martin Daniels and MWD Arkansas, both assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment, 16th Military Police Brigade, with an Army Commendation Medal for best Explosives MWD for the Military Working Dog Handler Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 3, 2023. Explosive dogs are trained to detect the presence of explosives by scent and search for explosives in areas that are inaccessible or dangerous for military personnel. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 7661952
    VIRIN: 230303-A-NJ170-066
    Resolution: 3542x5313
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    veterinary
    MWD
    handlers
    16th Military Police Brigade
    MEDCOM
    belgian malinois

