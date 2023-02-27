Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS 2023 Cultural Event [Image 3 of 4]

    AACS 2023 Cultural Event

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    DAKAR, Senegal (Mar 2, 2023) – U.S. Air Force Col. Michael D. Ingersoll, middle, the Secretary General of the System of Cooperation between the American Air Forces (SICOFAA), enjoys the Ballet National la Linguere du Senegal (National Ballet of Linguere of Senegal) members perform during the 2023 African Air Chiefs Symposium culture event at the Grand Théâtre National de Dakar (Grand Theater National de Dakar) in Dakar, Senegal March 2, 2023. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships. Through music, the Ballet National la Linguere du Senegal are building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among American & African partners. (U.S. Army photo by Army Sergeant Willie Reese IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 7660862
    VIRIN: 230302-A-RU888-0076
    Resolution: 1680x1200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AACS 2023 Cultural Event [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Senegal
    USAirForce
    AAAF
    AACS 22
    Senegalese Music

