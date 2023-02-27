AACS 2023 Cultural Event

DAKAR, Senegal (Mar 2, 2023) – Ballet National la Linguere du Senegal (National Ballet of Linguere of Senegal) members perform during the 2023 African Air Chiefs Symposium culture event at the Grand Théâtre National de Dakar (Grand Theater National de Dakar) in Dakar, Senegal March 2, 2023. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships. Through music, the Ballet National la Linguere du Senegal are building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among American & African partners. (U.S. Army photo by Army Sergeant Willie Reese IV)

