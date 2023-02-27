Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNGB visits Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine [Image 2 of 3]

    CNGB visits Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau speaks with Col. William Murphy, commander of Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, at a training site for the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 1, 2023. Hokanson visited Task Force Orion, which is deployed to lead the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine, and helps facilitate training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Germany as part of a continued world-wide effort led by the U.S. and supported by more than 50 nations to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 06:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
