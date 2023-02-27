CNGB visits Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine

U.S. Army Col. William Murphy, commander of Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, speaks with Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, next to an M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 1, 2023. Hokanson visited Task Force Orion, which is deployed to lead the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine and helps facilitate training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Germany as part of a continued world-wide effort led by the U.S. and supported by more than 50 nations to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)

