A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 389 Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits on the runway at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 26, 2023. The F-15 came to Al Dhafra AB as part of exercise Iron Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)
This work, 380th AEW Hosts Exercise Iron Falcon [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
