    380th AEW Hosts Exercise Iron Falcon [Image 2 of 6]

    380th AEW Hosts Exercise Iron Falcon

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 389 Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits on the runway at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 26, 2023. The F-15 came to Al Dhafra AB as part of exercise Iron Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 23:34
    Photo ID: 7659984
    VIRIN: 230226-F-VM471-004
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 380th AEW Hosts Exercise Iron Falcon [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAE
    AFCENT
    ADAB
    Iron Falcon

