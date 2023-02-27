Pride of the Pack: SSgt Tommia Miller

Staff Sgt. Tommia Miller, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician, trains on interpersonal conversation with a mock patient on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 2, 2023. Mental health technicians help give Airmen the tools to battle social, financial and work-related issues, all factors that can impact an individual’s resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).

