Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: SSgt Tommia Miller [Image 1 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: SSgt Tommia Miller

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Tommia Miller, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician, poses in front of an office mural on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 2, 2023. Mental health technicians help ensure service members and their families are in the right mental space to complete their mission and can provide resources if they are struggling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 21:36
    Photo ID: 7659803
    VIRIN: 230303-F-YO204-2014
    Resolution: 6922x4615
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: SSgt Tommia Miller [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: SSgt Tommia Miller
    Pride of the Pack: SSgt Tommia Miller

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pride of the Pack: SSgt Tommia Miller

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Mental Health
    Wolf Pack
    Resiliency
    Pride of the Pack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT