Pride of the Pack: SSgt Tommia Miller

Staff Sgt. Tommia Miller, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician, poses in front of an office mural on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 2, 2023. Mental health technicians help ensure service members and their families are in the right mental space to complete their mission and can provide resources if they are struggling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).

