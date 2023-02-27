Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron Honor Civilian Employers [Image 7 of 7]

    275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron Honor Civilian Employers

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron and their civilian employers receive an A-10C Thunderbolt II static display tour at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., March 24, 2023. The members of the 275th COS hosted their civilian employers at the base and presented them with the Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for their support during their activations in support of U.S. Cyber Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

    This work, 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron Honor Civilian Employers [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland Air National Guard
    175th Wing
    Cyberspace Operations Group
    175th Cyberspace Operations Group

