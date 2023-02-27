Members of the 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron and their civilian employers receive an A-10C Thunderbolt II static display tour at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., March 24, 2023. The members of the 275th COS hosted their civilian employers at the base and presented them with the Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for their support during their activations in support of U.S. Cyber Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7659590 VIRIN: 230224-Z-PA115-1007 Resolution: 6146x5109 Size: 18.86 MB Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron Honor Civilian Employers [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.