275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron Honor Civilian Employers

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori Robinson (2nd from right), 175th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Senior Kelly Toppin (right), 275th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, present the Patriot Award to Mr. Gregory Shearer, ICF International, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., March 24, 2023. The members of the 275th COS hosted their civilian employers at the base and presented them with the Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for their support during their activations in support of U.S. Cyber Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US