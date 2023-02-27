Sgt. Denzel Torres, 535th Military Police Battalion under the 200th Military Police Command, swims during a training event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 2, 2023. Army Reserve Soldiers train at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition taking place later this year. Army Soldiers, along with reserve Service Members from other U.S. Military branches, will represent Team USA in the CIOR MILCOMP , a yearly joint international competition between European Allied nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 17:55 Photo ID: 7659414 VIRIN: 230302-A-SZ193-629 Resolution: 4983x3322 Size: 2.59 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Denzel Torres swims [Image 7 of 7], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.