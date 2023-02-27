Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Christine Won swims [Image 6 of 7]

    Sgt. Christine Won swims

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Sgt. Christine Won, 78th Army Band under the 99th Readiness Division, swims during a training event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 2, 2023. Army Reserve Soldiers train at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition taking place later this year. Army Soldiers, along with reserve Service Members from other U.S. Military branches, will represent Team USA in the CIOR MILCOMP , a yearly joint international competition between European Allied nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 17:55
    Photo ID: 7659413
    VIRIN: 230302-A-SZ193-595
    Resolution: 5244x3496
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Christine Won swims [Image 7 of 7], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Asuerus Thompson hurdles an obstacle
    Sgt. Christine Won slides through an obstacle
    Capt. Kevin Tirado hurdles an obstacle
    Sgt. Denzel Torres runs through an obstacle
    Sgt. Christine Won runs through an obstacle
    Sgt. Christine Won swims
    Sgt. Denzel Torres swims

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    swim
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    training
    CIOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT