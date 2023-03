Sgt. Christine Won swims

Sgt. Christine Won, 78th Army Band under the 99th Readiness Division, swims during a training event at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 2, 2023. Army Reserve Soldiers train at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition taking place later this year. Army Soldiers, along with reserve Service Members from other U.S. Military branches, will represent Team USA in the CIOR MILCOMP , a yearly joint international competition between European Allied nations.

