Fort Yukon Long Range Radar Site sits nestled in the Alaska countryside outside of Fort Yukon, Alaska, Mar. 1, 2023. The intelligence provided by Fort Yukon LRRS and other radar stations strategically located across the state of Alaska enables senior leaders the ability to make timely informed decisions in defense of North America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 7659405 VIRIN: 010323-F-UN330-1001 Resolution: 4559x3039 Size: 9.34 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Yukon Long Range Radar Site [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.