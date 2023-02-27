Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Yukon Long Range Radar Site [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Yukon Long Range Radar Site

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Fort Yukon Long Range Radar Site sits nestled in the Alaska countryside outside of Fort Yukon, Alaska, Mar. 1, 2023. The intelligence provided by Fort Yukon LRRS and other radar stations strategically located across the state of Alaska enables senior leaders the ability to make timely informed decisions in defense of North America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    This work, Fort Yukon Long Range Radar Site [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    NORAD
    LRRS
    JBER
    Fort Yukon
    Radar Site

