Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Providers Land Navigation for ESB [Image 3 of 25]

    Providers Land Navigation for ESB

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct land navigation in preparation for the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) on Fort Bragg, NC, March 1, 2023. The ESB is awarded to Soldiers who have completed testing and do not serve in the Infantry, Special Forces, or Medical Branches. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 17:02
    Photo ID: 7659267
    VIRIN: 230302-A-ID763-974
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 33.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Providers Land Navigation for ESB [Image 25 of 25], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB
    Providers Land Navigation for ESB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Land Navigation
    ESB
    ADSB
    This is my squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT