Providers Land Navigation for ESB

Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct land navigation in preparation for the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) on Fort Bragg, NC, March 1, 2023. The ESB is awarded to Soldiers who have completed testing and do not serve in the Infantry, Special Forces, or Medical Branches. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

